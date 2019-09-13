URBANA — Local authorities have concluded that no crime occurred involving a staff member and a student at Thomas Paine Elementary School in Urbana recently.
Urbana police Lt. Rich Surles said Friday that a joint investigation into the alleged conduct of a staff member of the school on James Cherry Drive was done after a hotline report to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was made some time last weekend.
The allegation was that on Sept. 3 a staff member allegedly made inappropriate physical contact with a student during recess on the school playground during school hours.
Urbana District 116 Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum had told Thomas Paine parents in an email Monday night that an issue of “student safety” was under investigation and that the employee and Principal Delores Lloyd were on administrative leave while that went on.
A school district spokesman was not immediately available Friday to say if they are back on the job yet.
On Tuesday, Urbana police detectives and an attorney from the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office joined DCFS employees in an investigation, which “included interviews with the student and school staff member in question, as well as potential witnesses to the alleged conduct.”
“As a result of the details learned during the investigation, and in consultation with the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office, it has been determined that there is no evidence to support the allegations and no crime occurred during the incident in question,” Surles said.
Surles said those investigating concluded that the information initially provided to school administrators would not have required reporting to DCFS at all.
Surles said all Urbana School District 116 employees cooperated in “a thorough and appropriately expeditious investigation.”
He said all the agencies involved encourage members of the public to continue to report incidents of suspected abuse so that the authorities may investigate.