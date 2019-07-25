WHITE HEATH — A Champaign motorist was taken by ambulance to an area hospital after receiving CPR from a police officer late Thursday afternoon.
According to an Illinois State Police report, a state conservation police officer was headed eastbound on Interstate 72 at 5:52 p.m. Thursday when he saw a westbound white Toyota Scion moving slowly in the median, with the driver slumped over the steering wheel.
The police officer made contact with the 49-year-old driver and determined he was not breathing.
The officer then removed the Champaign man from the vehicle and performed CPR on him. State troopers soon arrived to assist at the scene.
CPR and other life-saving measures are credited with the driver's revival at the scene.
No charges have been filed against the driver as of yet.