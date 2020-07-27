Urbana police say one man was killed and two other men were injured in a shooting early Monday morning at an apartment complex on the southeast side of the city.
Lieutenant Dave Smysor says officers were called to 1404 Silver Street at around 3 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
Smysor says they found one victim lying in the parking lot of an apartment building. He says the man appeared to be suffering from multiple wounds to his abdomen and pelvis area.
Smysor says officers attempted to save his life, but he says the victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.
Smysor says two other victims, who had either gunshot or lacerating injuries, were found as well. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Smysor says initial information indicates that a fight took place near the front door of one of the apartments, which led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 384-2320 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 373-TIPS.