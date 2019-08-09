URBANA — Police would like to remind those attending the Urbana Sweetcorn Festival on Aug. 23-24 in the city’s downtown area that bags will be searched by police and private security providers.
Anyone refusing to let them do so may not be allowed in. Entrance and exits to the festival will be clearly marked. Police recommend using a clear plastic bag, although that is not mandatory.
As a reminder, festival attendees may not bring weapons, alcohol not bought at the event or surrounding bars, fireworks or pets to the event. Service animals are allowed.
The festival runs from 5 p.m. to midnight Aug. 23 and 11 a.m. to midnight Aug. 24. For more details, go to urbanasweetcornfestival.com.