URBANA — University of Illinois police are advising the public to stay away from Davenport Hall as they investigate a potential bomb threat.
“The threat is not believed to be credible, but police are taking every necessary precaution,” UI police said Friday morning. “Our bomb squad is on scene investigating and there will be a heavy police presence this morning until the building can be fully checked.”
Police first sent out an Illini-Alert regarding an unconfirmed bomb threat at 6:43 a.m. today. They were on the scene 30 minutes later.
Davenport Hall, previously known as the Agriculture Building, is located on the Main Quad at 607 S. Mathews Ave.