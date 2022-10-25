Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms. High 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.