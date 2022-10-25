CHAMPAIGN — No one was apparently injured in a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 57 north of Champaign Tuesday morning that backed up traffic for a couple of miles.
Illinois State police said preliminary information is that around 8:25 a.m., just north of the Leverett Road, one southbound vehicle was following another, failed to slow down, and hit it in the rear, causing both those vehicles to go off into the median.
As they left the roadway, the vehicle that rear-ended the other one also hit the rear of a semitrailer, causing it to overturn and block both northbound lanes.
It took several hours to clean up the road and get the jackknifed semi removed, police said.