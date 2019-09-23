crimestoppers 1

Police are requesting help from the public in identifying these two men in connection with the theft of merchandise from a Champaign phone store on July 11.

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the people responsible for smash-and-grab burglaries at a Champaign phone store.

On July 11, at about 1 a.m., a man allegedly smashed the front door glass of the T-Mobile store, 2504 N. Prospect Ave., C. He entered, took numerous cellphones and watches and got away.

The next day, just before 8 p.m., a second burglary took place at the same T-Mobile store.

Two men entered, looked at cellphones, then each ran out the door carrying a cellphone.

In total, the loss of merchandise was valued at more than $7,600. That did not include the repairs to the glass door.

One suspect was a taller man with a heavier build and had long dreads held back in a ponytail. He was wearing a black baseball cap, white T-shirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect was a shorter man, average build, with short black hair. He was wearing a red Nike T-shirt and distressed blue jeans.

If you recognize the suspects or know anything about the burglaries, investigators ask you contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.

Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.

