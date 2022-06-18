CHAMPAIGN — Local police are looking for the person or persons who shot a man in a car early Saturday in Champaign.
A release from the Champaign police said that at 5:43 a.m., Urbana police were sent to a two-car accident at the intersection of University and Goodwin avenues.
They found a 32-year-old man who had been shot once in the back in the passenger seat of one of the cars. He said he was in northwest Champaign when he was shot.
Neither he nor the woman driving him were able to give police specific details about where they were when the shooting happened or what led up to it.
Police were checking out neighborhoods Saturday morning but could not immediately find a crime scene. They are asking that anyone with surveillance camera systems that might have footage that could be helpful from around that time to share it with them.
No arrests have been made.
The shooting victim was the only injured person in the collision between the Honda Fit and the Buick Regal, according to Urbana police, who are investigating the accident.
As of the end of May, there had been 59 confirmed reports of shootings in Champaign, which resulted in injury to 14 people. During that same period last year, there had been 107 shootings and 19 people injured.
Champaign police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
Anyone with information related to the car accident should contact the Urbana Police Department by calling 217-384-2320.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for any other crime.