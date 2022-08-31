PAXTON — The search continued Wednesday for a Texas man who fled the scene of a traffic accident following a domestic dispute near Paxton the day before.
Illinois State Police said Sergio Huerta, 27, of Huntsville, Texas, was in a northbound vehicle on Interstate 57 that crashed near milepost 259, south of Paxton. The incident was the result of a domestic dispute.
State police spokesman Jayme Bufford said when state troopers responded to the scene, Huerta took off on foot about 4:18 p.m. Tuesday.
State police, with help from a Paxton police canine unit and officers from Paxton Police Department and Ford County Sheriff’s Office, searched the woods and cornfields in that area.
Huerta is described as Hispanic with black hair, standing 5-foot-3-inches and weighing 130 pounds.
Huerta is wanted on a nationwide warrant for burglary and by District 21 Illinois State Police for domestic battery, child endangerment and reckless conduct, Bufford said.
The state police report indicated the accident involved a silver Honda Accord and a white Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer. The northbound Accord entered the interstate at the Paxton interchange, traveled across the right lane into the left lane, and the front driver’s side of the Honda struck the rear passenger side of the semi-trailer.
The impact caused the vehicle to go through the median into the southbound lanes, where it continued for about 2 miles until it struck a median barrier at mile post 259.
During the investigation, troopers learned Huerta fled west on foot before they arrived. Prior to the crash, according to state police, Huerta and the adult female driver were arguing when Huerta allegedly struck the female, causing her to lose control of the vehicle. The driver and two female juveniles were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The public is asked to call 911 if they suspect they see Huerta. He was last seen in the area of Ford County roads 200 North and 1800 East, about a mile south of Paxton.
Anyone with information on Huerta’s location or the incident is asked to call state police at 815-698-235 or Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.