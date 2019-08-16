PESOTUM — District 10 state police are turning to the public to help identify a driver that caused a three-vehicle accident with injuries Wednesday morning on Interstate 74 between St. Joseph and Ogden.
In a Facebook post Thursday, state police at Pesotum said the accident occurred at 7:28 a.m. in the beginning of the construction zone on eastbound I-74 , just west of Mile Post 194 near St. Joseph.
The accident happened when a black car was passing vehicles in the left lane and cut off a Chevrolet Cobalt while merging into the right lane, resulting in a three-car pile-up that involved the Cobalt and two vehicles behind it, a sports utility vehicle and a motorcycle, according to police earlier this week. The motorcyclist was injured.
The driver of the black vehicle continued eastbound and didn’t stop, police said.
Witnesses said the black car that caused the crash had a body style similar to that of a Ford Fusion and had tinted windows. It was driven by a white male driver, with a white female passenger with long blonde hair, according to the Facebook post.
Anyone with information about the vehicle causing the crash is asked to call 867-2050 and leave a message, since this number isn’t monitored around the clock.
“We need your help finding the driver that caused this three-vehicle severe injury crash,” police said in the post.