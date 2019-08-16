UPDATE: One injured in three-vehicle accident near construction zone on I-74 Illinois State Police said the accident happened at 7:28 a.m. in the eastbound lanes between Ogden and St. Joseph.

PESOTUM — Illinois State Police are turning to the public to help identify a driver that caused a three-vehicle accident with injuries Wednesday morning on Interstate 74 between St. Joseph and Ogden.

In a Facebook post Thursday, state police at District 10, based in Pesotum, said the accident occurred at 7:28 a.m. near the beginning of a construction zone on eastbound I-74 just west of mile marker 194.

A report just after the accident said a black car that was passing vehicles in the left lane cut off a Chevrolet Cobalt while merging into the right lane, resulting in a three-car pile-up involving the Cobalt and two vehicles behind it, a sports utility vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was injured.

The driver of the black vehicle continued eastbound and didn’t stop, police said.

Witnesses said the black car that caused the crash had a body style similar to that of a Ford Fusion and had tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the vehicle causing the crash is asked to call 217-867-2050 and leave a message, since this number isn’t monitored around the clock.

“We need your help finding the driver that caused this three-vehicle severe injury crash,” police said in the post.