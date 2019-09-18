DANVILLE — Police are asking for the public’s help in catching whoever broke into Cafe 13 in downtown Danville early Wednesday morning by breaking through the front door.
At 5:46 a.m. Wednesday, Danville police responded to a report of a burglary at the restaurant and coffee shop in the first block of Vermilion Street.
An employee found the front door to the cafe damaged, according to Danville police, who checked the building and found the cash register had also been damaged.
The employee said the register was empty at the time of the burglary. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate any suspects. No injuries were reported, and the investigation continues.
The longtime downtown business was closed Wednesday as a result of the damage.
Police are also looking for suspects in an armed robbery of an individual that happened early Wednesday morning not far from the cafe.
Police responded at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a man with a head injury. A 51-year-old Champaign man told police he’d been robbed at gunpoint in the area of Gilbert and Ann streets, just west of the downtown business district where Cafe 13 is located.
The victim told police he was walking south on Gilbert Street when he was approached by two men. They demanded his wallet, and one pointed a handgun at him, he told police. The victim said he was robbed of his wallet, then struck in the back of the head, suffering a small laceration.
The victim described one of the suspects as a black male about 20 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds with dreadlock-style hair and the second suspect as a male, also about age 20, with short hair and a thin build. Both suspects were last seen running west, police said.
Police ask anyone with in-formation on these crimes to call them at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.