CHAMPAIGN — Police continue to investigate an armed robbery that took place Sunday morning at Family Dollar.
Police said that at approximately 10:23 a.m., a person with a gun entered the store at 1204 N. Market St. and demanded money from a clerk. During the robbery, the person allegedly fired a handgun before fleeing northbound on foot.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Police said the suspect is light-complected, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with “PUMA” on the front.
Champaign Police continue to investigate this incident, and no arrest has been made at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.