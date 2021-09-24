CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police said Friday they are continuing to investigate a threat directed at Centennial High School through a social media post Wednesday.
But they added that rumors of additional threats “are unsubstantiated.”
“The safety of our students and community is the city's top priority,” a Friday afternoon release from department spokesman Tom Yelich said.
“We assure our community that all threats and menacing social media posts that are made towards Champaign schools are thoroughly investigated and will not be tolerated, regardless of the intent or nature behind them,” the release said.
“All students, staff, faculty and parents deserve positive and safe learning environments, and we strongly encourage anyone who has information that would benefit law enforcement or school safety to come forward and provide it,” the release said.
Some parents have been critical of the Unit 4 administration for not being quicker to share details about potentially dangerous situations at both high schools with them. Several are planning to rally in advance of the school board’s Monday meeting.
Yelich said the police are continuing to work with the district “to ensure a visible law enforcement presence” at Centennial, where in the last month one student was charged with bringing a gun to school, a woman was arrested and charged with beating up a faculty member who tried to break up a fight between students outside the school, and where shots were fired in a field north of the school.