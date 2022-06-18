URBANA — A Roselle man arrested for allegedly having a gun and drugs in a car in Champaign Thursday remained in the county jail Saturday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Derrick Humphery, 32, is expected to be charged Monday with armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
Fletcher said about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Champaign police stopped Humphery in the 1500 block of King’s Way for allegedly driving while his license was revoked.
A search of his vehicle turned up a loaded pistol under the driver’s seat. He admitted to police he knew it was there.
Police also found about an ounce of cannabis divided into five bags and two pills of suspected Ecstasy.
With prior convictions for possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding, theft, reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of weapons, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting a peace officer, Humphrey is not allowed to have a gun.
On Saturday, Judge Anna Benjamin set Humphery’s bond at $50,000.