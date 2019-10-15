CHAMPAIGN — Two Champaign teenagers were arrested after a reported bank robbery with shots fired this morning in downtown Champaign, police said.
Authorities were on the scene at Regions Bank around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The bank is located in the 100 block of South State Street just to the south of West Side Park.
Dakir D. Pickens, 18, of Champaign, and a 16-year-old male were arrested a few blocks from the bank, Champaign Lt. Nathan Rath said.
"Upon arrival, it was determined an armed robbery had occurred with gunfire believed to have been discharged inside the business," Rath said. "There were no injuries sustained from the gunfire; however, one employee did receive head injuries after being assaulted by a suspect."
After police arrived, the suspects fled, Rath said, and they were arrested a few blocks away. A gun was also recovered, Rath said.
Roads around the bank were blocked during the investigation, and nearby Central High School and Edison Middle School were placed on a soft lockdown "out of an abundance of caution," Rath said.
"There was no direct threat to the schools," he said.
"Students remained inside the schools and in their regular classes for about 10 minutes until the police indicated the soft lockdown could be lifted," Central's assistant principal Iris Jun wrote in an email to parents.
Rath said the investigation is ongoing.
"If any resident or business in the nearby area has exterior surveillance camera systems, please contact the police department," he said. "It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance."
Anyone with information can contact police at 217-351-4545. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or with the P3 Tips mobile app.