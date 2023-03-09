URBANA — Friday’s windy, slushy weather conditions might have deterred Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day on the University of Illinois campus, but didn’t end the student-led drinking escapade entirely.
At least not according to UI Police Department data: An alcohol detail with Champaign police and the liquor commission ended with five arrests and 12 underage drinking citations, Chief Alice Cary said.
UIPD sent a few of its under-21 student patrol officers into nine establishments to purchase alcohol. Five of the businesses “failed the test,” Cary said, and were cited for selling to minors.
Another Champaign County Community Coalition meeting on Wednesday brought updates from local police departments, city governments and area programs.
Shootings in Champaign-Urbana have continued to occur at a lower rate than 2021’s record highs.
Champaign police have responded to 16 confirmed shootings in 2023, five in the last month, Chief Tim Tyler said. Urbana police have confirmed six shooting incidents this year, including three in the last month, two of which resulted in no injuries or property damage.
“It’s certainly not the pace we experienced in years past,” Urbana interim police Chief Rich Surles said Wednesday.
Though department staffing is forecast to be “very lean” in the summer and fall months, Surles said, Urbana has hired five officers in the last two months and is fielding another four candidates for open positions.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin visited to share two big items on her city’s agenda: American Rescue Plan Act money allocation and an upcoming public safety review.
The city council recently rubber-stamped the final uses of its near-$13 million in ARPA money. The city first invested $400,000 in the Regional Planning Commission to administer its ARPA funds, then used $2.5 million as a “standard allowance,” replacing lost city revenue from the pandemic and supporting the African American Heritage Trail.
The remaining $9.9 million was awarded to 25 out of 46 applicants, for projects concerning violence prevention, food and housing security, youth programming, infrastructure, local business relief and several other priorities.
“It was probably the single most protracted process I’ve been involved with at the city, but I’m very pleased with how it turned out,” Marlin said. “Every single thing on this list addresses the root causes of community violence — reducing stress in the household, stress among individuals, helping repair relationships.”
Some of the city’s biggest awards include $750,000 for the City of Champaign Township to build a low-barrier homeless shelter; $1.05 million for several Housing Authority of Champaign County renovations and projects; $814,375 for an Urbana school district alternative education center; and $2 million to the Urbana Park District for a 30,000-square-foot health and wellness center in Prairie Park.
For the next 18 months, Urbana’s public safety departments — including police, fire and EMS — will undergo an intense review and possible reimagining with the work of BerryDunn, a New England-based consulting firm.
BerryDunn will examine current police and fire staff and calls-to-service patterns, review the city’s Civilian Police Review Board, then brainstorm and propose possible alternative safety models for Urbana, Marlin said.
“Everybody agrees, I think, that we’re asking our first responders to respond to everything, even for things they’re not particularly well-equipped or trained to do,” Marlin said. “It’s time to start looking at how we’re doing things.”