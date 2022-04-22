CHAMPAIGN — One of the latest TikTok challenges in which vandals post videos of themselves kicking doors open at homes has surfaced in Champaign, police said Friday.
At about 10 p.m. Thursday, police responded to an incident linked to a door kick challenge in the 1700 block of Valley Road. And as police were investigating, a door at another nearby home was kicked in.
In at least one of the incidents the residents were home and “they were deeply startled by it,” said police spokesman Joe Lamberson.
A group of juvenile offenders was located, and one of the juveniles was detained for questioning and released to parents, police said.
The TikTok door kick challenge has been circulating since last fall, Champaign police said, but only recently have they become aware of any of these incidents happening locally.