CHAMPAIGN — Police continue to investigate a Saturday night shooting that left a 39-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.
At approximately 6:36 p.m. Saturday, Champaign Police responded to the 1700 block of Henry Street for the report of a shooting with injuries. A 39-year-old woman was located in the kitchen area of a private residence with a gunshot wound to her lower right leg. She was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition Sunday morning, police said.
The victim was shot following a domestic-related incident, police said.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.
Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.