MONTICELLO — Parklets will return to Monticello for a third straight year, giving downtown patrons a chance to eat outside in areas that house parking places the remainder of the year.
The parklets were instituted as a COVID-19 safety measure in the summer of 2020, and proved a big enough hit to return during the warm weather last year.
“What started as an effort to help the local businesses expand their limited dining service during the pandemic has grown into a much-loved component of downtown Monticello," City Community Development Director Callie Jo McFarland said.
“Making it more of a built-out fixture, this year we are integrating the high school programs for design and construction of new planter boxes, and new lighting to help make the spaces more attractive and usable past dark.”
This year, the parklets will be installed the week of April 25, and likely remain into the fall.
Monticello High School industrial arts students helped out this year by constructing planters that border the parklets.
The fencing that divides the dining spaces from vehicle traffic will also be spruced up, McFarland said.
“The pedestrian fencing designating the spaces will have jacket coverings denoting the new branding for the city and sprucing up the spaces further,” she said.
The parklets will be established in time for the first major spring event downtown, the Boutique Bash and Market on Main on May 1.
“It is important for both visitors and residents in the community to see people enjoying the downtown. Activity breeds activity, and this helps make the downtown a social destination, which helps our businesses more,” McFarland added.
Other enhancements:
— The city has engaged with Frontdoor Back for a downtown lighting study plan. The planning process will include meetings with eight to 12 business owners for input.
— An outdoor sound system for downtown is also being considered, which would be paid with American Rescue Plan Act dollars. “This will not be something that is playing all day, every day, but will be available for events like shop walks, alerts, etc.,” McFarland said.
— Public Wifi for the area is also being pursued.