CHAMPAIGN — A portion of Duncan Road in west Champaign will be safer to travel as a result of the reduction of foliage along the street.
Kris Koester, city of Champaign administrative services manager, said that after several years of trying to contact the property owner of land on which a row of hedge trees are growing, the city contracted with a company to cut back brush there.
Koester said the foliage had become dangerous and a nuisance.
One pedestrian died when struck by a car on Duncan Road last year.
“A vehicle traveling north didn’t see a person crossing the street and hit that person,” Koester said.
“Trucks had been hitting (the overgrowth). It was hanging over the streets.”
Koester said the contractor sprayed the weeds and not the hedge trees.
Hedge trees (also known as Osage Orange) were popular for many years as barriers for cattle. The wood, known for its density, was also used extensively for fence posts and firewood.
Over the years, the number of hedge rows has declined.