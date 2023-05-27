URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had stolen guns and cocaine in a car at the same time has been charged with several felony offenses.
Tyderious Hughes, 26, who listed an address in the 2400 block of Prairie Green Drive, remained in the county jail Saturday in lieu of $250,000 bond following his arrest early Friday.
A Champaign police report said an officer stopped the car in which he was a passenger about 1:20 a.m. because it had no rear license plate.
Hughes initially gave police a different last name, the report said, but the officer was eventually informed that Hughes had two outstanding arrest warrants from Mississippi.
That led to a search of the car that Hughes said they were driving for a food delivery service. When asked if there were any weapons in it, Hughes told the officers they would find a gray and pink gun. Officers did find a 9 mm gray and pink gun in a fanny pack under the rear passenger seat and another 9 mm under the front passenger seat.
Both guns had been reported stolen from Champaign, the report said.
A search of Hughes turned up about 2 grams of suspected crack cocaine on him, which he denied knowing anything about.
Hughes was arraigned Friday for armed violence, aggravated possession of two stolen guns, unlawful use of weapons by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.
If convicted of the most serious charge of armed violence, Hughes faces penalties ranging from 15 to 30 years in prison.
Court records indicate he had previous convictions for aggravated assault, delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Judge Ben Dyer set his bond and told him to return to court July 11.