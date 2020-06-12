DANVILLE - Danville police are investigating the dissemination of a flyer in a bag containing small rocks passed out to several homes in that city.
About 7 a.m. Friday, Danville police started getting calls about the flyer in the bag, mostly from people who live north of West Voorhees and west of North Vermilion Street. However, there were other calls from citizens who live south of there.
“The overwhelming response by the citizens of Danville as well as local businesses
expressing their disgust of the flyers illustrates the unity of our citizens,” Chief Chris Yates said.
“Furthermore, the Danville Police Department and the citizens it serves will not
tolerate the incitement of violence or hate in any form as well as attempts to
create divisiveness,” he said.
Police have been canvassing neighborhoods, investigating the flyers as a possible felony hate crime under the state criminal code.
They ask anyone with security systems to look for suspicious activity that may have been captured between midnight Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police
at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.