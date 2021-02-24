URBANA - A Potomac man who threatened to kill himself, police and a girlfriend during a dramatic ordeal spanning several hours and two counties made his first court appearance Wednesday.
John M. Bennett, 34, had refused on Monday and Tuesday to appear before a judge to hear the charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, unlawful use of weapon by a felon, and armed forcible detention that the state had filed against him and the possible penalties.
On Wednesday, he appeared via camera from the satellite jail before Judge Adam Dill but still was not arraigned.
“State your name,” Dill said to Bennett, who responded: “Your name.”
“Is your name John Bennett?” Dill asked. “I go by many names,” responded Bennett, who kept his head down and would not look at the judge on camera.
Dill then continued Bennett’s case for a third time to Thursday for arraignment and suggested the public defender have any motions prepared they may want to file such as a request for the appointment of a psychiatrist to examine Bennett for fitness.
On Monday when the jailed Bennett refused to appear for arraignment, the state’s attorney’s office gave an outline of the case to Dill, who found probable cause to hold him on $2 million bond.
According to a synopsis of Champaign County sheriff’s deputies’ reports, the hours-long ordeal began just before 11 p.m. Sunday when Deputy Chelsey Keyes noticed a vehicle fail to signal a turn on to Country Club Road from Willow Road in north Urbana.
She stopped the car at the Circle K at 1809 N. Cunningham Ave., and the female driver gave Keyes her name and date of birth. The passenger, later identified as Bennett, refused to provide any information.
Keyes went back to her squad to fill out warnings until another deputy arrived to do that for her while she took her canine partner and told the driver she planned to do a sweep of the car.
The dog alerted to the presence of drugs so Keyes put the dog back in her squad car, intending to search, but the car took off.
The deputies went after the car, which got onto Interstate 74 heading east. Not long after getting on the interstate, the passenger leaned out the window and allegedly fired at the deputies three different times. Deputies could hear the shots and see the muzzle flashes.
Keyes, coincidentally, had been fired upon just two months ago after trying to stop a vehicle for speeding north of Urbana. She escaped physical injury in both incidents. Two men were charged in connection with that Dec. 5 shooting.
As deputies were pursuing the car, Bennett called 911, explaining that he had forced his girlfriend to drive off and that he allegedly planned to kill everyone.
Speaking with Sheriff’s Sgt. Ed Moody who was trying to calm him, Bennett said he had stuff on him and didn’t want to get in trouble. He also said he was shooting in the air just to scare off the deputies, not hurt them.
While on the call, Moody could hear the woman driver crying and pleading with Bennett to stop.
Bennett, threatening repeatedly to kill himself, also called his ex-wife from the car, who pleaded with him to stop what he was doing.
Just before 11:30 p.m. the car turned off of I-74 and headed north on Illinois 49, east of Ogden. Vermilion County sheriff’s deputies and Illinois State Police had joined in the pursuit. A spike strip put out by police caused the fleeing car to blow three tires and eventually come to a stop near Vermilion County roads 500 E and 2500 N.
The female drive jumped out, crying, but Bennett refused to get out.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said Moody and fellow shift sergeant, J.R. Meeker, continued to talk to Bennett for approximately three more hours in an attempt to resolve the crisis peacefully. Both officers are trained in crisis intervention.
“I believe it was Ed who finally had convinced him and the next thing you know, he cleared his weapon and got out of the car,” said Heuerman of the 2:35 a.m. Monday peaceful resolution.
“No deputies were hit by gunfire, nobody was hurt, including people in the car or any officers. The skills of the deputies got him to come out of his own volition without this ending in gunfire, which is just extraordinary,” the sheriff said.
The gun that Bennett threw out of the vehicle was an AR-15 assault rifle with a scope sight, that can hold 30 rounds. There were 21 rounds still in it. As a convicted felon, Bennett is not allowed to have it.
Police also found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in it in the car.
The woman who was driving the car told police that Bennett had attempted “suicide by cop” in the past and that she feared for her own safety when he ordered her to drive off from the traffic stop. It was shortly after she drove off, she said, that he grabbed the rifle from his duffle bag and began firing.
Court records show Bennett has prior convictions for obstructing justice, resisting a peace officer and battery. He also has a pending Vermilion County case for aggravated fleeing and domestic battery stemming from a Dec. 25, 2019, incident.
Bennett, who is representing himself in that case, was supposed to have a jury trial on those charges in mid-November but emailed the court that he was suffering flu-like symptoms that day so the case was continued.
If convicted of the most serious of the charges, Bennett faces 10 to 45 years in prison.