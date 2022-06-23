MAHOMET — A large power spike has knocked out two of the three wells serving Sangamon Valley Public Water District users in the Mahomet area.
The power spike from Ameren Illinois was so large that it overrode surge protection in the water system, engaging and compromising safety mechanisms.
“Two of our three wells have experienced catastrophic failures, and we are only able to pump water from one well,” the company said.
SVPWD normally would be able to keep up with water use during summer months with two wells running simultaneously, but it is not able to operate two wells at this time.
The company said repairs are expected to be completed no later than Monday.
The SVPWD board has issued an emergency temporary level 1 water use restriction.
Water is not allowed for the watering of yards, gardens, shrubs, trees and/or open spaces. Water shall not be used for the initial filling of swimming pools or for washing houses or other buildings or the washing of automobiles, trucks, motor homes and recreational vehicles or any other vehicles by private individuals not at a commercial car-washing establishment.
High water demand could decrease pressure in the system, making it unsafe for fire protection and increase the potential for boil orders.
SVPWD customers reside north of Interstate 75 and east of Illinois 47.