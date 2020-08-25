CHAMPAIGN — With two shooting deaths and eight people injured in the past two weeks, Chief Anthony Cobb sounded the alarm on gun violence Monday in a virtual meeting of the Champaign Rotary.
“Those are benchmarks that we’re not proud of,” he said. “Those are things we cannot normalize.”
The two shooting deaths marked the sixth and seventh murders in Champaign-Urbana this year.
“Last year was a record year, where we had 100 incidents of gun violence within the city of Champaign,” Cobb said. “In July (of this year), we were sitting in the high 90s.”
The guns that have been involved in recent shootings are more powerful, he said.
“That’s what’s alarming: The amount of shell casings that we’re picking up and the quality of weapons that we’re finding,” Cobb said. “We’re talking shootouts. We’re talking 7.62 mm rounds. We’re talking rifle rounds, things that can cause great harm and damage in communities and can go through multiple houses.”
Asked whether most shootings were gang-related, Cobb said some are and some aren’t.
“If you look at some incidents we’ve had this year — and we have 70- and 60-year-olds shooting at each other — neither one of them are in a gang, but they had a disagreement,” he said. “Some of them are retaliatory in nature, and it’s perpetuating some other issues but some of them are isolated as well.”
He said both neighborhoods that are impacted by gun violence and those that aren’t need to address the issue.
“What more can other healthy neighborhoods, other healthy organizations, other groups such as yourself, what more can we all do to impact this issue within our community?” Cobb said. “Gun violence is a public health epidemic, and it’s affecting our country as a whole.”
Cobb said it’s been tough to keep employee morale up.
“Our employees have been through the wringer. Morale is up and down. I hate to say it, but it was probably more down than up sometimes. I think we’re at a level place right now,” Cobb said. “When you’re working long shifts … and you’re going from gun scene to gun scene — Saturday night was a rough night for our third shift. They worked three active, large gun scenes.”
Cobb also said that had he not been on vacation, he would have had officers intervene when protesters left graffiti at the Champaign police headquarters Aug. 13.
“When I came back from vacation, I was outraged and saddened that we didn’t respond. But the decision to not respond lies with my command staff. It had nothing to do with the officers; the officers would have gladly went out and did their service to address that issue,” he said. “They were told to stand down. I’m reviewing why that was allowed to happen. I can assure you that will not be allowed to happen in the future. But there was no direction from our mayor, city council, city manager or anyone for us to stand down.”
Despite that incident, he said that overall he has been pleased with the protests.
“For the most part, our protesters have been working with us, reaching out ahead of time, seeing what we can do so that they can still have their voice, exercise their constitutional rights,” Cobb said. “But by the same token, we do as much as we possibly can to keep them safe and keep the motoring public safe and away from the area as much as we possibly can.”
Champaign police have planned community engagement sessions for this summer and fall, and last month it updated its use-of-force policies to include de-escalation, the duty for officers to intervene during unlawful use-of-force and an explicit ban on chokeholds.