DANVILLE — A woman eight months pregnant was shot multiple times Tuesday night, Danville police said.
Officers were sent to the 900 block of Cleveland Avenue at about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday and found the 21-year-old pregnant woman who had been shot.
She was taken to a hospital, and her condition and the condition of her baby were unknown.
Several shell casings were found outside the home, police said.
The investigation into this incident continues and police were releasing no further information at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.