ST. JOSEPH — The Friday night lights didn’t feel the same in the spring for St. Joseph-Ogden football.
Nor did the results for one of the area’s most tradition-rich programs.
But SJ-O coach Shawn Skinner is thankful one aspect did materialize during the 2020-21 school year for his program: playing games.
Even if the Spartans finished 2-4 during their condensed spring campaign.
That’s because Skinner’s fifth SJ-O roster included a heavy presence of sophomores and juniors with just five seniors.
“It’d be a lot different if we were looking at the (2021 fall) schedule, and we never had played (last spring). That would be really really bothersome,” Skinner said. “These kids, they at least know what they’re going into and what Friday night’s going to look like.
“They’re excited for the opportunity. Nothing is too big for them. Knowing that, you feel good going into it.”
With all that experience, SJ-O checks in at No. 9 in The News-Gazette’s preseason Top 10 poll ahead of the season’s Aug. 27 kickoff.
The Spartans won’t have an easy road to finishing above .500 for the first time in Skinner’s tenure. Their first four games this season will provide an indicator of what’s in store for the rest of the season. Three of those games — Monticello on Aug. 27, Prairie Central on Sept. 10 and Chillicothe IVC on Sept. 17 — are at home, with a trip to rival Unity on Sept. 3.
But those four programs have been among the Illini Prairie Conference’s best since the league’s 2017 inception.
The quartet combined for a 16-4 record last spring.
The Spartans are transitioning from a group without ample varsity repetitions into a team that knows what Friday night football feels like.
“We’re a team that can go out and surprise a lot of people,” said senior Griffin Roesch, a tight end and linebacker. “A lot of people think they might be excited to play St. Joe, but we have something different planned for them. I’m just excited to go out there and prove it.”
Adding summer preparation time to the mix, Skinner said, also has him feeling good about his program’s direction. He compared the shortened prior season to “a cold call” that made life difficult for players who were new to the varsity scene.
“What we do in July is we gradually build up, so that when Aug. 9 comes, you’ve got a running start,” Skinner said in reference to the first day of practice. “You didn’t get that at all last year. But they handled it. They learned. They competed. That’s all we could’ve asked for.”
While several of Skinner’s skill-position athletes saw extended postseason runs in baseball, track and field or wrestling, Skinner has received “great attendance” at summer workouts from his offensive and defensive linemen.
Skinner highlighted juniors Peyton Sarver, Bryson Helfrich and Owen Birt in that regard, and he also pointed to senior Conrad Miller and junior Aidan McCorkle — a wrestler and a track runner, respectively — as other key returnees on the line.
“We need those guys to step up, especially the first third of the season,” Skinner said. “Through our first three games, we’re going to have to rely heavily on our offensive line to allow our backs to have some freedom to work.”
The top returning running back is senior Keaton Nolan. He rushed for 569 yards on 124 carries in just five games last spring, compiling six touchdowns.
“Taking a beating last season just helped me know to improve my body, get quicker, get stronger ... and just keep going on from there,” Nolan said. “We definitely have a lot more confidence coming from our younger linemen, so I think that’ll help us a ton.”
Senior Evan Ingram is the returning starting quarterback, though Skinner noted Ingram is being challenged by junior Alex Funk. Ingram completed 29 of 72 passes for 445 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions last spring.
Roesch, senior running back Coby Miller and junior running back Tyler Burch all project as important offensive pieces. Skinner said sophomores Luke Allen and Drew Thurman also could factor into the game plan for SJ-O.
“Definitely (on) the offensive side of the ball, (there’s) a lot of improving to do this fall and just learning,” Miller said. “We’ll be good once the season comes.”
Skinner admitted he’s still seeking options at receiver following the graduation of Brady Buss, Jackson Rydell and Xander Rieches, but he also noted age isn’t a factor at that position “if you can block and if you can run your route.”
On the defensive side, Nolan, Miller, Funk, McCorkle and Burch will look to contribute either at linebacker or in the secondary. The unit had its bright spots in the spring, shutting out Pontiac and limiting Bloomington Central Catholic to three points.
Results like those prove SJ-O is ahead of at least some of the Illini Prairie pack.
But the Spartans would like to climb even farther and return to the times of winning eight or more games. And making deep playoff runs.
“I know it’s a little weird since we played like four months ago and now we’re back at it again, but I’m excited,” Nolan said. “I couldn’t be happier to be back on a football field.”