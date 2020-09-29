With just five weeks to go until Election Day, we asked back UI political science Professor BRIAN GAINES to break down what’s in store — and at stake — at 8 tonight when the first of three presidential debates takes place in Cleveland, with Fox News’ Chris Wallace moderating.
SUBSTANCE
Still well behind in the polls, President Donald Trump should welcome the chance to define the contest over the home stretch, probably by denouncing rioters, talking up law and order and America, and perhaps (finally) outlining pandemic policy in a forward-looking way.
The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has shifted attention to courts, which probably works to his advantage, but he needs a large swing, which probably means a genuine surprise.
Joe Biden would be wise not to try to square the circle on “Merrick Garland deserved an election-year vote, Amy Coney Barrett does not,” or to promise court packing or impeachment, popular on the left but not in the center.
He too needs to explain best federal policies on COVID-19 beyond backward-looking blame. His campaign believes that health-care policy is their ace, but may be over-estimating the pandemic’s effect on public preferences, and general faith in government. “Running out the clock” with minimal policy details could also be risky.
STYLE
For Biden, projecting an air of competence is more important than defining the issue battlefield. Having kept a very light campaign schedule thus far has not harmed his poll numbers, but has increased speculation about his health, mental state and lack of stamina.
He needs to seem plainly fit for four years of a very demanding job.
Trump’s last encounter with moderator Chris Wallace did not go well, and Republican grousing that Biden ducks lengthy, serious interviews did not alter that memory.
By now, Trump is expected to be mercurial. As he hopes to highlight Biden’s confusion, he needs to be better than usual on his feet, with carefully crafted arguments and less bluster. He needs to seem more presidential and, ideally, more likable than he has often been as president.