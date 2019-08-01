Humbled. Overwhelmed. Excited. Nervous.
Those are just a few of the mixed bag of emotions SISTER M. BRIDGET MARTIN has felt since being named the new high school principal at St. Thomas More last month.
Another: “surprised,” given that the position wasn’t one she sought out. “I was asked by the superintendent of the school and the diocese of Peoria” if she’d be interested in filling the position held the past three years by Jason Schreder. “Definitely not a conventional way to get the job but it may have helped that I was a teacher at the school for a number of years.”
With the start of classes just around the corner, our Jose Zepeda caught up with the St. Louis area native, an alumna of Ohio’s Franciscan University of Steubenville. For more of their conversation, go to news-gazette.com.
When it comes to my faith ... everything I do, I try to follow God’s will. That is really why I accepted the position. I saw it as something God was asking me to do. ... Being a part of Christian life is trusting God and his plan. My days start at 4:30 in the morning and I begin the day in prayer. A lot of what I do is also community-oriented. We live our lives community-oriented. Community building is so important.
Five years from now ... I hope we grow our enrollment and see school in its full potential of Catholic identity. And I hope to see students be formed well in this environment. I also hope to see the sports do well, as well as other programs, and I hope the music program in our school grows.
Away from school ... I like to go on bike rides. I like to ride to the UI Arboretum or to different stores or the library.
When faced with a stressful situation ... I try to be honest. Keep my cool. A lot of prayer, trying to be attentive to the moment and people around me. Common sense.
My favorite movie of all-time is ... ‘Wonder Woman’ — because of the storyline and I enjoyed the story behind the movie, as well. It is because it’s in a World War I time period and that might just be the history nerd in me enjoying it.
As for a favorite book ... of course, it’s the Bible. Ha-ha. But I would also add ‘The Lord of the Rings’ to that list, as well. I am currently reading ‘Kristin Lavransdatter,’ by Sigrid Undset. It is historical fiction novel set in 14th century Norway. It is kind of a classic.
I was just asked by the superintendent of the school and of the diocese of Peoria. I was just asked to be as such. Definitely not a conventional way to get the job bought it may have helped I was a teacher at the school for a number of years.
Is there anything you are looking forward to in your new position?
I am looking forward to being able to interact with students and families on a different level. One of my favorite things about being a teacher is getting to know the students and I now get to do this from a different perspective.
Are you excited or nervous? Why?
A little bit of both. Nervous because there has been a lot of change to the school in recent years but also excited because the direction the school is heading in is really positive.
Just continuing with the fairly new house system we implemented to the school. Students are placed into homerooms that last from their freshman year to their senior year. It stared 2 years ago and I am excited to see if grow and watch students take leadership roles.
Where do you see St. Thomas More in a year? Five years?
In a year, I hope we have established in our identity as a catholic school and we continue the groundwork that has been laid the last 20 years. In five years, I hope we grow our enrollment and see school in its full potential of catholic identity. And I hope to see students be formed well in this environment. I also hope to see the sports do well, as well as other programs and I hope the music program in our school grows.
Where did you grow up?
I grew up in the St. Louis area pretty much my whole life.
Everything I do, I try to follow God’s will. That is really why I accepted the position. I saw it as something God was asking me to do. I was not necessarily seeking out the position for myself. Being a part of Christian life is trusting God and his plan. My days start at 4:30 in the morning and I begin the day in prayer. A lot of what I do is also community oriented. We live our lives community oriented. Community building is so important.
Do you have any pets? If so, what? If not, why?
We do not. The other sisters and I are usually gone in summertime to visit family. Since everyone leaves the house in the summer, that is why we don’t have a pet.
Do you have any funny stories from your time at St. Thomas More?It was kind of funny when we have assemblies and have competitions. As director of the house program, I have to run those and it is funny to see how into students and teachers are really passionate and participate even if they look ridiculous. It brings lots of joy and laughter.
Is there anything else you’d like to add?
For everybody to keep an eye out for all the information we have coming soon to celebrate the school.