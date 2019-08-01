Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette The High School of St. Thomas More has a new principal, Sister M. Bridget Martin at the school in Champaign on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette The High School of St. Thomas More has a new principal, Sister M. Bridget Martin at the school in Champaign on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.