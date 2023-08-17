URBANA — A rural Rantoul man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Kevin J. Kryzanski, 48, pleaded guilty before Judge Randy Rosenbaum, admitting that in June of 2022, he inappropriately touched a teen girl who was a family friend.
A Champaign County sheriff’s investigator’s report said the girl reported that Kryzanski offered to buy her things in return for sex but she refused.
She reported that on occasions in June 2022, Kryzanski touched various parts of her body over her clothing.
Kryzanski was given credit on his sentence for 127 days already served.
Court records indicate he had a 1998 conviction for the same offense with a teen victim.
A second count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse alleging similar conduct with the same victim was dismissed in return for Kryzanski’s plea.