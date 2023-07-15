DANVILLE — A Danville man who admitted having a gun he was not supposed to have almost two years ago has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Dornell Bibbs, 43, whose last known address was on West Franklin Street, pleaded guilty Monday before Vermilion County Judge Derek Girton to being an armed habitual criminal and unlawful use of weapons.
The charges stemmed from his arrest Nov. 2, 2021, in Danville, where there was an exchange of gunfire between two men in the 100 block of West Harrison Street.
Danville police said after the exchange the men got into two different vehicles and drove off. Police later found Bibbs about three miles away in the 1500 block of East English Street.
In exchange for Bibbs’ guilty plea to the Class X armed habitual criminal charge and an unlawful use of weapons count, the state agreed to dismiss other charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing.
Court records indicate he is eligible for day-for-day good time and has credit for about one year and eight months already served.