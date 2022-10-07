DANVILLE — A Danville woman whose erratic driving into a group of people more than a year ago killed one woman and seriously injured another, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Shawana Highler, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday in Vermilion County Circuit Court to a single count of second-degree murder in connection with an Aug. 11, 2021, crash that followed an argument with several people who were in a courtyard in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive near Fowler Avenue in Danville.
Danville police obtained video and found witnesses who said Highler got into a sport utility vehicle and drove into a group of people, hitting two women.
Donna Denson, 47, died of her injuries, while an 18-year-old woman was hospitalized.
Highler pleaded guilty before Judge Derek Girton. In exchange for her plea to the Class 1 felony offense for which she received the maximum sentence, prosecutors from the Illinois Attorney General’s office dismissed other counts alleging leaving the scene, aggravated battery and reckless homicide.
Highler was also ordered to pay $7,000 in restitution and court costs. She is eligible for day-for-day good time on her sentence and was given credit for 420 days already served.