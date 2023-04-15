URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted having a gun he was not supposed to have has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Brian S. Peacock, 50, who listed an address on High Street, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession of a weapon by a felon.
A report from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said officers conducted a court-authorized search of his residence on Dec. 20 and found an AR-style pistol in a closet near his bedroom.
Peacock admitted that he knew the gun was there and had held it.
With previous convictions for home invasion, aggravated battery and domestic battery, Peacock is not allowed to possess firearms.
In return for his guilty plea, two other domestic battery cases in which the victims did not want to cooperate with his prosecution were dismissed.