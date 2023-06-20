URBANA — A man who admitted he possessed a stolen car last summer has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
In return for Anthony Decker’s guilty plea Tuesday to possession of a stolen vehicle, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher dismissed three other felony cases against Decker.
Decker, 40, who had no permanent address, admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on Sept. 7, he took a car belonging to a man who worked at the University of Illinois Memorial Stadium. On that day, the man left work and discovered his car missing from the parking lot of State Farm Center.
Police learned that the man had put his car keys in his lunch box, which was on a golf cart at the stadium. Police found surveillance video that showed Decker taking the lunch box.
Fletcher dismissed cases in which Decker was charged with possession of methamphetamine and a lost or stolen credit card, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and burglary.
The prosecutor said Decker had previous convictions for unlawful use of a weapon, burglary, and possession of a controlled substance.
Rosenbaum agreed to recommend Decker for substance abuse treatment in prison.
He was given credit on his sentence for 114 days already served.