URBANA - A Woodworth man was sentenced Friday to two years in prison for cutting another man with a knife,
James Munson, 45, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated battery, admitting that on Nov. 18, he slashed a man in the face with a kitchen knife at the man’s home in the 1000 block of Kerr Avenue in Urbana.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Munson and the victim, 31, had both been drinking and arguing when their quarrel escalated to a physical fight. Munson admitted he used a knife during the fight.
Munson was given credit on his sentence for 58 days already served.
McCallum said Munson had previous convictions dating to 1997 for attempted murder and aggravated battery.