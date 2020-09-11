URBANA - A Champaign man on parole for aggravated battery has been sentenced to seven years in prison for pushing his parole officer.
Corrie Smith, 27, whose last known address was in the 300 block of East Clark Street, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to aggravated battery.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said on Aug. 23 Smith’s parole office was at Smith’s home talking to him about not being in compliance when Smith raised a liquor bottle over his head and threatened to smash the officer’s face with it. He then pushed the officer, who used pepper spray to escape the situation.
Besides the aggravated battery for which he was on parole from 2017, Alferink said Smith had other convictions for theft, criminal trespass, attempt to harass a witness and aggravated battery to a peace officer.