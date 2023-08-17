URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he possessed a stolen gun has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Marcus Walker, 33, who last lived in the 1500 block of Hobson Drive, pleaded guilty before Judge Randy Rosenbaum Thursday to possession of a stolen firearm. He admitted that he had a stolen rifle on July 2, 2022.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Walker returned to his Hobson Drive apartment complex and got upset upon finding multiple people in the parking lot.
He then produced the rifle in an attempt to get people to move along. Police were called and he hid the gun, wrapped in a blanket, under a car. Police eventually found it and arrested him.
With a previous conviction for felony driving under the influence, Walker is not allowed to have firearms.
Another count of unlawful use of weapons by a felon and a driving under revocation was dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.