URBANA - An Urbana man who admitted he possessed a loaded gun he was not allowed to have was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison.
Omarion Purnell, 19, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Fairview Avenue, pleaded guilty before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said on May 5, Purnell was a passenger in a car that police stopped in the 1600 block of North Market Street in Champaign for a traffic violation. Purnell, the front seat passenger, got out and ran from police, ignoring commands to stop.
He was ultimately stopped by police near the intersection of Persimmon and Lemon Tree in the Shadowwood Mobile Home Park.
A witness told police that as he ran, Purnell dropped a black object in a trash bin.
Police found a fully loaded 9 mm gun in the trash bin and a second gun under the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The driver, a 16-year-old male, was also charged but his case has not been resolved, Rietz said.
In return for Purnell’s plea, a separate case alleging he possessed a handgun in July 2020, in the wake of a woman being shot on North Fourth Street near Eureka in Champaign was dismissed.
Rietz also dismissed a count of aggravated unlawful use of weapons in the case in which Purnell pleaded guilty.
Because of a 2018 juvenile adjudication for residential burglary, Purnell is not allowed to possess a weapon.
He was given credit for 51 days already served in jail.