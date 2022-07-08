Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.