URBANA — A Potomac woman who admitted she broke into a Champaign car dealership’s storage area and helped steal thousands of dollars worth of tires has been sentenced to 3½ years in prison.
Andrea Haas, 39, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to burglary, admitting that on April 25, she and Cody Ackerman, who has already been sentenced to prison, broke into a storage facility at Sullivan-Parkhill Imports, 401 W. Marketview Drive.
In return for her guilty plea, another count alleging that she stole 30 tires was dismissed.
Also dismissed were two other criminal cases in which she was charged with possessing a stolen van on Aug. 29, 2021, in Champaign, and forgery for allegedly using a counterfeit bill to pay for merchandise at a Champaign gas station on Aug. 2, 2021.
Court records show Haas had previous convictions for theft, possession of a controlled substance and burglary.