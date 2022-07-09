URBANA — An Urbana man with a lengthy criminal history and a years-long substance abuse addiction has been sentenced to five years in prison for burglary.
John K. Adams, 63, pleaded guilty in May, admitting to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on Feb. 12 he entered the Meijer store, 2500 S. Philo Road, U, intending to steal about $200 worth of merchandise.
In return, Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher dismissed two other felony cases in which Adams was charged with possession of a controlled substance and retail theft last fall and a misdemeanor telephone harassment he was charged with in June.
But to aggravate Adams’ sentence, Bucher presented Rosenbaum with evidence of Adams’ continued harassment of a woman in the local social service field who had been trying to help Adams.
An Urbana police officer who investigated the harassing phone calls read aloud for the judge about a dozen of the vile and sometimes threatening voicemails that Adams left for the woman in June, July and August of last year.
The woman was ultimately able to obtain from a judge a two-year no contact order against Adams.
Adams’ attorney, Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones, presented the judge with letters indicating that Adams is in a substance abuse treatment program and that he suffers from multiple medical issues.
Under questioning by Miller-Jones, Adams told the judge of both mental and physical challenges he’s had for a long time and that he takes methadone to address his pain.
Questioned by Bucher, Adams admitted he is addicted to crack cocaine and said he began substance abuse treatment about five months ago because “13 counties have sent me to DOC and I’m trying to clean my act up.”
Asked about the harassing phone calls to the woman, Adams said he did not remember most of them due to a “traumatic brain injury” he suffered earlier in life.
“I said things I shouldn’t have said. I know it was negative,” Adams testified.
Arguing for a 10-year prison sentence for Adams, Bucher quoted from the social service worker’s petition for an order of protection against Adams. She described him as “very predatory about exploiting people financially” and said she had to move at least three clients to protect them from Adams.
She said she paid to keep him in motels but he continued to be thrown out due to drug use.
Miller-Jones argued for a community-based sentence for Adams, who she said had a “traumatic and abusive” childhood.
Most of his convictions, she noted, were property crimes fueled by alcohol or drug use.
“Prison has not helped him in the past,” she said, adding that Adams had not been arrested since February.
Rosenbaum said he counted 20 times that Adams had been imprisoned since the 1970s. His convictions included theft, aggravated battery, trespass, possession of a stolen vehicle, and driving under the influence, to name a few.
Acknowledging Adams’ difficult childhood and previous attempts to get help for his drug abuse, Rosenbaum said it is not acceptable for Adams to use his addiction and medical problems as an excuse for continued drug use and stealing.
“This is truly tragic. It appears there are a lot of people in this community who care more about Mr. Adams that he cares about himself,” Rosenbaum said.
“In between hospitalizations, he continues to commit crimes and smoke crack. I’m sympathetic but the public has to be protected from him. This is a tragedy for everybody,” the judge said.