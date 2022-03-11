URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he possessed a stolen gun that later was used to kill an Urbana man was sentenced Friday to three years in prison.
With maximum good time, Amario Turner, 19, could be out of prison in about a year. And if he’s accepted into the Department of Corrections’ boot camp program, his sentence for his first-ever criminal conviction could be even shorter. Prison officials make that call.
Turner pleaded guilty in February to possession of a stolen firearm, admitting that on Oct. 8, 2020, he had a Smith & Wesson handgun that another youth had taken from his father’s car in Rantoul four days earlier.
That teen gave the gun to another friend who said he needed a weapon for protection and Turner then took the gun from that person, according to police reports.
Amario Turner then gave the gun to his older brother, Printiss Turner, 20, who is charged with the Oct. 8, 2020, murder of Martin Morrow, 29.
Mr. Morrow was shot multiple times around 2 a.m. that Thursday in the 3000 block of West William Street near Duncan Road.
Although a warrant had been issued for Printiss Turner’s arrest in September, he was only picked up earlier this week in Marietta, Ga., by U.S. marshals. It’s unclear when he’ll be returned to Champaign County.
Also charged with Mr. Morrow’s murder is Amari Robinson, 17, of Champaign, who is due back in court next month. The charge of murder against a juvenile is automatically prosecuted in adult court.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink argued for a five-year prison term for Amario Turner, the sentence she agreed to recommend when he pleaded guilty. The maximum he could have received was seven years.
To aggravate his sentence, Alferink had Urbana police officer Anthony Meneely testify about an April 2, 2020, incident in the 700 block of West Elm Street in which Turner was identified as the person who set up a meeting with a man over a phone repair, only to join three other men in pummeling him and robbing him of his phone.
To lessen Turner’s sentence, Assistant Public Defender Michael Anderson had his former Urbana High School basketball coach Verdell Jones Jr. talk about what a good player he was.
“We felt he was one of the bright stars of our program,” said Jones, who has known Turner since middle school.
Although Jones acknowledged he didn’t know the circumstances surrounding Turner’s prosecution, he called him a “principled young man, (who) when he messes up, fesses up.”
Anderson argued for a sentence of probation and credit for six months Turner has already spent in jail.
The mere existence of a felony conviction, he argued, was punishment enough for Turner, who ran his own lawn-mowing business for years and was attending Greenville University on a basketball scholarship prior to his arrest.
The conviction was his first, Anderson reminded the judge.
Turner apologized to his family and friends for his involvement in having the gun and said he wanted to get back to school to study structural engineering.
“I don’t want this one mistake to determine my future,” he said. “You’re not human if you don’t make mistakes.”
Webber called Turner “a riddle.”
“You’re self-motivated. You have 50 lawn clients and a basketball scholarship but here you sit because you facilitated the transfer of a stolen gun that was used to murder a man,” the judge said.
Given the “out of control” gun violence in this community, Webber said he needed to impose a sentence that would deter others.
“I don’t believe prison will crush you. I think it would motivate you to make absolutely sure you never get involved with the young people who brought you here,” he said.