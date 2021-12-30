URBANA — A Champaign man with a history of domestic violence has been sentenced to two years in prison for his latest attack on the same woman.
Zachary E. Johnson, 34, whose last known address was on Southwood Drive, pleaded guilty in mid-November to unlawful restraint in connection with a June 17 domestic violence attack on a woman at the home they shared.
Champaign police were sent to the home by a neighbor who heard screaming about 12:30 a.m. that day.
Johnson’s former girlfriend, 41, described for officers a vicious attack that included him pulling her around by her hair, choking her, kicking and punching her, and throwing a microwave oven down a hall and a fan in her direction.
In return for Johnson’s guilty plea, other charges of attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction were dismissed.
At Johnson’s sentencing hearing Wednesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark had three police officers testify about four other arguments between Johnson and the woman that required police intervention dating to 2020.
She urged Judge Roger Webber to sentence Johnson to three years in prison. His attorney, Assistant Public Defender Dan Taylor, asked for probation for Johnson, whose criminal record consisted of three misdemeanor convictions.
Johnson was given credit on his sentence for 196 days served in jail since his arrest.