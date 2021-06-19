URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted entering a home intending to steal has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Judge Roger Webber agreed to recommend Devin Starkey, 19, whose last known address was on Crescent Drive, for the Department of Corrections’ boot camp program.
Starkey pleaded guilty earlier this month to residential burglary, admitting that on June 29, 2020, he forced entry into a home in the 500 block of East Michigan Avenue in Urbana and took electronics from the occupant.
In exchange for his guilty plea in that case, more serious charges of home invasion were dismissed. Also dismissed were two other burglary cases that had been filed in February and July 2020.
Starkey was given credit on his sentence for 285 days served.