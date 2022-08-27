URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted having a gun he should not have has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Lawrence Lillard, 39, whose last known address was on Laurel Drive, will have to serve 8 ½ years of his sentence for being an armed habitual criminal. He already has credit for one year and seven months served in the county jail.
At a hearing Friday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum, Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher sought an 18-year sentence for Lillard, the amount he agreed to ask for when Lillard pleaded guilty to the offense in June.
Lillard, represented by Champaign attorney Steve Sarm, was arrested back on Feb. 2, 2021, by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force following a search of an apartment in the 1800 block of Oliver Drive in Urbana.
Officers found two guns, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, heroin, digital scales and about $2,215 cash.
Task force members had been investigating Lillard for a few weeks for alleged drug-dealing.
Lillard had multiple previous convictions for theft, burglary, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, burglary, criminal damage to property