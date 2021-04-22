URBANA - An Urbana man who admitted beating a man who was with his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Anthony Holt, 54, whose last known address was in the 500 block of Crystal Lake Drive, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated battery.
Assistant State's Attorney Scott Larson said on Oct. 8, 2020, Holt went to his ex-girlfriend’s home on Griggs Street, looked in the window, saw another man and got upset. He then went in, hit the man in the head four times, and left, Larson said.
When police went to talk to him about the assault about a month later, he allegedly tossed cocaine and heroin in a yard. Drug charges stemming from that and a more serious count of home invasion for the attack on the man were dismissed by Larson in return for Holt’s plea.
Holt was given credit for 168 days served.
Larson said Holt had prior convictions for burglary, theft, battery, aggravated driving under the influence, and delivery and possession of drugs.