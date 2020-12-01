URBANA - A Champaign man who admitted having more than an ounce of cocaine in his car a year ago has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Fonda Morgan, 44, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of Leverett Road, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession of 50 grams of cocaine.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said an Illinois state trooper stopped Morgan near Prospect and Kirby avenues about 2 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, for running a stop sign.
Morgan smelled of alcohol and showed signs of impairment, reasons for police to search his car, leading to the discovery of the cocaine.
Because of his record, including convictions for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated battery, Morgan had to be sentenced as a Class X felon to between six and 30 years in prison.
As part of his negotiated plea, the state agreed to dismiss other charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, aggravated driving under the influence, driving under revocation and a separate case alleging possession of a controlled substance.
Morgan was also ordered to pay a street value fine of $6,495.