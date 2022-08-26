DANVILLE — A Danville man who admitted he had a gun he was not supposed to have has been sentenced to 10 ½ years in prison.
A release from Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said that Corlando Lewis, 23, who listed an address in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Street, pleaded guilty on Wednesday before Judge Charles Hall to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
He admitted that around 11 a.m. on April 4, 2021, he was shooting a gun in the 100 block of Pennsylvania.
Witnesses in the area had alerted Danville police who caught him in a vehicle.
At the time, Lewis was on probation for another conviction for unlawful use of weapons.
Lewis was given credit for 142 days already served. He will be eligible for parole in about five years.