DANVILLE - A Champaign man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for having heroin for sale in Danville more than a year ago.
Delvin Willis, 32, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of Joanne Lane, pleaded guilty in mid-November before Vermilion County Judge Nancy Fahey to possession with intent to deliver heroin, a Class X felony.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said the charge stemmed from heroin found during a court-authorized search on July 23, 2019, of a house in Danville owned by Willis.
Members of the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group found more than 80 grams of a substance that contained both heroin and fentanyl, Lacy said.
The VMEG agents had used confidential informants on several occasions between January and July 2019 to make purchases from Willis that were recorded, Lacy said.
At the time of his plea, other charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin, armed violence, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon were dismissed.
Lacy said Willis is eligible for day-for-day good time on his sentence. She said he had prior convictions for reckless discharge of a firearm, forgery and obstructing justice.