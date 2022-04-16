URBANA — An Urbana man who bolted across an interstate highway to escape police after tossing a gun has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Corey A. Smith, 34, no address listed, pleaded guilty April 11 to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon before Judge Roger Webber.
Under the terms of a negotiated plea agreement, other charges of possession of a stolen firearm and resisting a peace officer were dismissed.
Webber agreed to release Smith, who had been in jail 89 days, but told him to turn himself in at the jail Monday morning.
Smith’s arrest happened on the afternoon of Jan. 13 after officers from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force tried to arrest him for driving with a revoked license and other outstanding warrants.
Police reports said detectives had been investigating Smith for alleged drug sales.
Smith was alone in a car at an apartment complex at 2000 N. Mattis Ave., C, when officers converged on his car to arrest him.
After briefly putting his hands up, an officer saw Smith remove something from his waistband and heard a thump. Smith ran north, ignoring orders to stop, crossing Bloomington Road then jumping a fence and running across I-74 with officers in pursuit.
An officer later found a loaded handgun on the floorboard of the car Smith had been driving.
When police arrested Smith, they found cash on him that had the serial numbers of money they had given an informant to purchase drugs from Smith.
Court records show he has previous convictions for theft, obstructing justice, possession of cannabis, resisting arrest and attempted unlawful use of weapons.